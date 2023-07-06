Coal production surges by 216% in 6 years: Pralhad Joshi2 min read 06 Jul 2023, 09:02 PM IST
Joshi said that a total of 86 coal mines have been successfully auctioned under commercial coal mining, offering a potential annual revenue of ₹34,188 crore to various states across the country
New Delhi: The coal production from captive and commercial coal mines have been steadily increasing over the years, registering a 216 per cent growth in the last six years, Minister for Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi said Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×