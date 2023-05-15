Coal secy Amrit Lal Meena urges for balance between energy security and sustainable development

New Delhi: Union coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Monday emphasized the importance of balancing energy security, environmental sustainability, and socio-economic development. He urged for comprehensive strategies, collaborative partnerships, and robust policy frameworks to facilitate a just transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

Speaking at a seminar on the Just Transition Roadmap, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Meena highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring social justice and inclusivity for workers, communities, and industries as the world transitions from fossil fuel-dependent economies. The seminar was a side event of the 3rd ETWG (Energy Transitions Working Group) of the G20 Presidency of India.

The inaugural session of the seminar featured welcome addresses by Bhabani Prasad Pati, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Coal, and Power Secretary and CMD of Coal India Ltd, who discussed the importance of a just transition in the context of energy transitions. The subsequent presentations provided an overview of the Just Transition, followed by a panel discussion featuring renowned experts who shared their insights and experiences on various dimensions of just transition in the energy sector.

The seminar also featured a short film showcasing Sustainable & Environment-friendly Initiatives in the Coal Sector, along with the release of the Best Global Practices for Just Transition in Coal Sector report, booklets on Bio-reclamation/Plantation and Eco-parks/Mine Tourism, and a G20 Special Edition of MineTech on Just Transition.

More than 100 dignitaries, including high-ranking government officials, international experts, industry leaders, and esteemed academicians attended the seminar. The platform aimed to foster a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities associated with transitioning to sustainable energy sources while ensuring social justice and inclusivity.

The Ministry of Coal expressed its gratitude to all the participants, Coal India Limited, CMPDI, partners, and stakeholders for their invaluable contributions in making the seminar a success. The event served as a significant milestone in the collective efforts towards charting a sustainable just transition.