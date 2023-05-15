Coal secy Amrit Lal Meena urges for balance between energy security and sustainable development

Coal secy Amrit Lal Meena urges for balance between energy security and sustainable development1 min read 15 May 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Meena highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring social justice and inclusivity for workers, communities, and industries as the world transitions from fossil fuel-dependent economies
New Delhi: Union coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Monday emphasized the importance of balancing energy security, environmental sustainability, and socio-economic development. He urged for comprehensive strategies, collaborative partnerships, and robust policy frameworks to facilitate a just transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.
