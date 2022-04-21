NEW DELHI : Growing power demand amid soaring temperature across several parts of the country, have raised concerns of coal shortage going ahead.

Delhi’s peak power demand has crossed the 5000 MW mark. On April 19, the peak power demand in the national capital, touched 5735 MW, the highest-ever in the month of April. It was an increase of over 28% from April 1, 2022, when the city’s peak power demand had clocked 4469 MW.

Shailendra Dubey, Chairman of All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) noted demand for power is growing across the country. He further said that Maharashtra is among the worst hit due to the coal crisis. Daily demand in the state is varying between 24,000 MW to 28,000 MW.

He said that average coal stock in the plants of the state is less than 6 days. Each power station are required to have stock of up to 26 days.

In the national level, the total coal stock across 173 power plants stood at 33% of the normative required stock. The plants have 22.01 million tonne coal in stock against the requirement 66.32 million tonne, as of April 20.

About 106 plants have stocks at critical level, which means lesser than 25% of the required inventory.

Dubey said that the total capacity of plants using imported coal is 17630 MW, which is largely not operating currently.

The concerns of power shortage have brought about criticism for the government from the opposition. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet on Wednesday said: “8 years of big talk has resulted in India having ONLY 8 DAYS of coal stocks. Modi ji, stagflation is looming. Power cuts will crush small industries, leading to more job losses. Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants!"

Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi retorted by saying that coal companies have achieved higest ever production and offtake in FY22.

“It seems Mr. Gandhi is a Self-proclaimed Expert on all matters except those of INC. People involved in coal scam are talking about coal production. He should know that coal companies have achieved HIGHEST EVER production & offtake in 2021-22, with 30% growth from captive mines," he said in response to Gandhi’s tweet.

On Tuesday, Coal India Ltd (CIL) had said it has increased supplies of the fuel to thermal power stations, but admitted the supply boost could be “dwarfed“ as low coal stocks at thermal plants continued to stoke fears of power shortage this summer. CIL said it has raised its supplies to thermal power stations by 14.2% during the first half of April 2022 compared with the same period last fiscal.