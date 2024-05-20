Coal stock 25% higher y-o-y at 147mt, says govt as power demand surges

New Delhi: The Union coal ministry on Monday said that coal stock in the country as of 15 May stood at 147 million tonnes (mt), about 25% higher on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis.

On the same day in 2023, coal inventory was at 117mt.

The overall coal stocks include those at thermal power plants, at pit-head and in transit.

“As regards thermal power plant-end (TPP) stock, as on 15 May, 45mt of coal is available compared to stock of 34.83mt as on corresponding date of last year which is 29% higher,” said a ministry statement, adding that stock at the pithead of Coal India’s mines are 30% higher on a y-o-y basis at 85mt.

This increase in stocks comes at a time, when power demand has been increasing due to the current heatwave in parts of the country.

The peak power demand on Saturday neared the 230 GW-mark and was at 229.5 GW. On Sunday, the demand eased somewhat to 218.4 GW.

Power demand to grow The demand is likely to grow as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected heatwave to severe heatwave conditions to continue over plains of northwest, east and central India during next five days.

The coal ministry in its statement said that it has “extensively planned to ensure high stocks at the TPP-end before commencement of monsoon with a view to ensure adequate availability of coal at all power plants throughout the monsoon season”.

It said that coal production during this year is growing at 7.3% over last year. Thermal power generation has so far grown 8.8% and rake supplies have also improved 8.5% compared to the same period in the last fiscal.

The ministry was of the view that better infrastructure and use of more ports for coastal evacuation of coal has helped improve logistics across the country.