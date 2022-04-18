Coal stock at power plants still low

Coal stock at power plants still low2 min read . 08:09 PM IST
- According to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), as of April 17, the 173 plants under CEA have an average stock of 34% against the required normative stock
NEW DELHI : With rise in power demand with temperatures soaring, coal stock in power plants continue remain at low levels.
According to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), as of April 17, the 173 plants under CEA have an average stock of 34% against the required normative stock. These plants have a stock of 22.79 million tonne, against the required or the mandated stock of 66.72 million tonne.
About 101 of these plants have critical stocks, or less than 25% of the normative requirement, while 18 plants that are close to coal mines are maintaining an average of 80% of normative stocks.
According to CEA data, 155 non-pithead plants, which are not near coal mines, have only 27% of normative stocks.
With the early onset of the summers in parts of the country, several states including Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra are facing power outages.
The power shortage has also led to a Centre-state friction as Maharashtra’s energy minister Nitin Raut last Friday said that the state is facing power outages due to an increase in demand for electricity following the relaxation of covid-19 restrictions and a shortage in coal supply. He blamed the Centre for poor coal supplies and claimed that some plants have just six days of coal stocks left.
On Sunday, the union coal ministry refuted the claims and said the state is currently receiving more coal than in March and has the required coal stock.
Thermal power plants in Maharashtra were supplied with 70.77 million tonnes of coal during the FY22, the ministry said, adding that the coal supply to these thermal plants is increasing in tandem with the rise in demand.
On April 13, the power ministry allowed states to use the tolling facility for up to 25% of linkage coal to cater to the growing domestic power demand and coal shortage. It would enable states to optimally utilize coal linkage in plants closer to mines as it would be easier to transmit electricity than transporting coal to them from mines. The government has also asked gencos to import coal to blend to 10% of their requirements.