Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ Industry / Energy/  Coal stock expected to hit 150 million tonnes by end of FY24: Pralhad Joshi
BackBack

Coal stock expected to hit 150 million tonnes by end of FY24: Pralhad Joshi

Rituraj Baruah

With temperatures rising, India's power demand is expected to surge in the coming days. The power ministry has already extended the mandate for power-generation companies to blend 6% imported coal to June, anticipating logistical issues.

India will have nearly 150 million tonnes of coal by the end of March, including 45 million tonnes in thermal plants, Joshi said. Photo: BloombergPremium
India will have nearly 150 million tonnes of coal by the end of March, including 45 million tonnes in thermal plants, Joshi said. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Union minister for coal, mines and parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that India's coal stock is expected to be around 150 million tonnes by the end of FY24 to meet the rising demand for power.

The country's coal stock – in mine pitheads, in transit and at thermal power plants – stood at 125.5 million tonne at the end of FY23.

"We will have nearly 150 million tonnes of stock (by the end of March), including 45 million tonnes in thermal plants," Joshi said.

With temperatures rising, India's power demand is expected to surge in the coming days. The union ministry of power has already extended the mandate for power generation companies to blend 6% imported coal to June, anticipating logistical issues.

Peak power demand this fiscal is expected to hit a new record at 260 GW, up from 243 GW last year.

Coal production crossed 900 million tonnes on 6 March, according to a statement from the ministry, and the government is eyeing a billion tonnes by the end of the fiscal. "Notably, during FY24, India has achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing last year's coal production of 893.19 MT, 27 days in advance," the statement read.

The government is looking at ending the import of coal for power generation by FY26. The minister on Thursday released 'Strategy Papers on Coal Import Substitution'.

To reduce India's dependence on coal imports, the coal ministry had constituted an inter-ministerial committee with members from the commerce, power, railways, shipping, mines and steel ministries, besides Coal India, SCCL and others.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rituraj Baruah
Rituraj Baruah is a senior correspondent at Mint, reporting on housing, urban affairs, small businesses and energy. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last six years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate. He has previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Mar 2024, 09:08 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Energy Stocks
Adani Green Energy
₹1,911.351%
Indian Oil Corporation
₹177.4-1.63%
JSW Energy
₹511.950.62%
NHPC
₹91.5-1.54%
NTPC
₹351.850.03%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App