Coal stock expected to hit 150 million tonnes by end of FY24: Pralhad Joshi
With temperatures rising, India's power demand is expected to surge in the coming days. The power ministry has already extended the mandate for power-generation companies to blend 6% imported coal to June, anticipating logistical issues.
New Delhi: Union minister for coal, mines and parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that India's coal stock is expected to be around 150 million tonnes by the end of FY24 to meet the rising demand for power.
