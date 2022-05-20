Coal stock norms likely to be revised amid power crisis

“This (current) limit is too high and will require power plants to maintain at least 65 million tonnes of coal to meet the coal stocking norm set by Central Electricity Authority (CEA). The maximum coal stock at power plants till date has reached 45 million tonne. So, the current norms are unrealistic and that is one of the reasons most power plants have critical coal stocks (less than 25% of the stipulated levels) even though the fuel situation may not be that critical with them," said a government official aware of the deliberations to review and reduce coal stocking norms.