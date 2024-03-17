'Coal stocks to rise even in summers, inventory may hit 155mt by FY24-end'

New Delhi: Coal stocks across power plants in the country will be enough to meet the anticipated surge in power demand in the upcoming summer, according to Amrit Lal Meena, secretary, union ministry of coal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview, he said the accretion of coal stock at plants will continue even during the summer and monsoon, in contrast to last year's depletion.

Total coal stocks may touch 155 million tonnes by the end of the fiscal, against 125mt last year, he added.

Noting that since November coal stocks at thermal plants have increased at a rapid pace, he said daily coal stock accretion stood at about 194,000 tonnes in the second half of February, compared with 26,000 tonnes in the corresponding period of last year.

Similarly in the first half of March, stocks grew by about 209,000 tonnes, compared with a depletion of 42,000 tonnes during the corresponding period of the last fiscal as temperatures rose in March last year.

"In the first 15 days of March last year, depletion of coal stock started because temperatures had increased. But this year, it has increased by 200,000 tonnes per day. This trend will continue, because capacity has increased significantly, both for production and transportation. There is not much chance for depletion during April, May and June. This trend will continue even in monsoons," Meena said. However, the rate of daily increase in stocks may slow down in the monsoons.

Usually, with high power demand and coal consumption by plants, stocks at the plant-end deplete during the summers, while monsoon rain impacts both production and transportation of the mineral, adding to the fall in inventory.

The remark on having a healthy coal stock position in the high demand period gains significance as the union ministry of power has directed power generating companies to continue blending 6% imported coal till June amid projections of high power demand and concerns over logistical issues.

The peak power demand in the next fiscal is expected touch 260 GW, a new high, and way above the 243 GW hit last year.

Meena, however, said that the increase in production capacity and improvement in logistics, higher number of rakes, and enhanced first mile connectivity for evacuation of coal, would ensure adequate stocks at plants in the months ahead. He also said blending of imported coal by domestic coal-based power plants has declined nearly 28% on a year-on-year basis in FY24 to 22.2 million tonnes.

He said that overall stocks currently stand at a record 141 million tonnes.

"Both, stocks at thermal power plant and the total stock are at highest-ever levels. Total stock may go up to 155 million tonnes. The closing stock in March last year was at 125 million tonnes and the stock at thermal power plants was at 34 million tonnes," Meena said, adding that stock at thermal plants may reach 46 million tonnes by the end of the month.

He said several first mile connectivity (FMC) projects, aimed at mechanized evacuation of coal, have been inaugurated which would help in faster transportation of coal in the coming months.

The average daily availability of rail rakes for transportation of coal has increased about 6% to 392 rakes currently, from 370 rakes in the year ago period. "Next year this will further go up by about 6% on a daily basis. It will be about 420 rakes on an average. A consistent supply of these many rakes would help us have adequate stocks" he said.

The ministry has asked the railways to supply 447 rakes in the upcoming April-June period. The union power ministry has sought a total of 874 million tonnes of coal for power generation in FY25, against 821 million tonnes in the current fiscal. As of 13 March this fiscal, total coal dispatch to the power sector stood at 763.17 million tonnes.

The secretary said he was confident coal companies would be able to achieve the ambitious target of 1.01 billion tonne production in the fiscal. As of 13 March, total production stood at 920.12 million tonnes.

