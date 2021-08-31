Coal stocks with CIL adequate to meet power demand surge, says govt

NEW DELHI : Coal stocks with state run Coal India Ltd are adequate to meet the surge in electricity demand, union coal ministry said on Tuesday.

This comes in the backdrop of India stopping coal supplies for a week to plants having more than 15 days stock to free up around 1.77 lakh tonne of fossil fuel, to be redistributed to power plants having low stocks.

“Ministry of Coal is all geared up to address the issue of stock build up at the end of the Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) during the monsoon season. It is notable that coal stocks with CIL are adequate to meet the upsurge in Power demand being witnessed in the country since July this year," coal ministry said in a statement.

The coal stocks have depleted at thermal power plants due to reasons such as increase in demand for electricity and lower generation by hydropower plants. In a reflection of revival of economic activity in the country, India’s peak electricity demand recorded an all time high of 200.57 giga watt (GW) on 7 July. The demand is currently around 192-193 GW.

"The supply of coal to the Power Plants is being monitored at the highest level in the Ministry on a daily basis in coordination with the Ministry of Power, Railways and the Coal Companies. Secretary (Coal) has reviewed the supply scenario with the Coal Companies on 27th August as well as 30th August. Secretary (Coal) has given specific instructions to the coal companies to give priority supplies to all the TPPs having critical stock level and to focus on stock liquidation from the mines having high stock level," the statement said.

“He has further directed that in case of availability issue at linked mines alternative sources be allocated for smooth running of the plant. The despatches are being aligned with the advisories of Power Ministry," the statement added.

India’s power sector is the largest consumer of coal in the country, with CIL being the largest coal miner. Of India’s installed power generation capacity of 383.37 GW, the coal fuelled projects account for 53% or 202.67 GW.

“Coal India Limited (CIL) has stepped up its coal supplies vigorously during the last five days of August’ 21 consistently clocking 1.7 million tonnes (MTs) per day. Augmenting supplies to coal fired power plants, CIL is pumping 1.36 MTs of coal per day. The last three-day average loading to power sector has touched 1.4 MTs. The coal supplies to TPPs has picked up only in July and have been at a historic high since then," the statement said.

Some of the measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply by easing out coal stocks inlcude sourcing coal from captive coal mines. This comes at a time of fuel demand increasing on account of a higher offtake from the power sector, with India’s electricity demand on an upward trajectory. In a reflection of growing demand, CIL registered a 28.4% growth in coal offtake for the first four months of the current financial year as compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

“All efforts are being made in cooperation with Railway authorities to enhance despatch to meet the unprecedented growth in demand for coal-based power. The subsidiaries of CIL have upped their loading commensurate with the prevailing demand scenario. Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in a record performance has despatched 102 rakes on 30th August. CIL has registered the highest ever loading since July’ 21of 285 rakes in a single day on 30th August from CIL sidings. The depletion rate of coal stocks in TPPs has now much reduced," the statement said.

Of CIL’ coal production target of 670 million tonne (mt) for the current financial year, the demand from the power sector is expected to account for around 545 mt. India’s overall coal requirement is expected to go up to 1,123 mt by 2023 from the present level of 700 mt.

“In the coming days the supplies from the coal companies to the Power Plants is expected to improve further to stand by the nation in these critical monsoon months and meet the demand of the power sector. It is expected that in the next few days, the coal stock at TPPs will stabilise and start rising thereafter," the statement said.

