Coal stocks with CIL adequate to meet power demand surge, says govt

"The supply of coal to the Power Plants is being monitored at the highest level in the Ministry on a daily basis in coordination with the Ministry of Power, Railways and the Coal Companies. Secretary (Coal) has reviewed the supply scenario with the Coal Companies on 27th August as well as 30th August. Secretary (Coal) has given specific instructions to the coal companies to give priority supplies to all the TPPs having critical stock level and to focus on stock liquidation from the mines having high stock level," the statement said.