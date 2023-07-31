Coal washeries capacity needs to be enhanced to reduce import: Coal secy

Coal washeries capacity needs to be enhanced to reduce import: Coal secy1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 03:09 PM IST
New Delhi: There is an urgent need to augment the capacity of coal washeries to curtail coal imports and bolster domestic coal beneficiation, coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena said.
Speaking at a national seminar on “Washing of Coal - Opportunities & Challenges", organized by the Indian National Committee World Mining Congress, in collaboration with the ministry of coal, Meena emphasized the incorporation of latest technologies and the opening of new mines to boost coal production efficiently.
He said numerous railway projects are underway to overcome transportation constraints and infrastructure developments are being carried out to support the coal industry’s growth.
The seminar addressed specific challenges related to coal beneficiation, including discussions on the washability characteristics of Indian coal, particularly for coking coal in the domestic steel industry. Concerns were raised regarding the beneficiation of low volatile coking coal (LVC) and the need for strategic planning to halt its supply to power plants. Proposals were put forward to replace conventional washeries with new ones and to introduce deshaling plants for LVC coal with high ash content.