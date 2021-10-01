“Petroleum companies increase price of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹43. Price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi now ₹1736.50. On Sept 1st, price of commercial LPG cylinder was increased by ₹75," as reported by news agency ANI. However, there is no change in domestic LPG cylinder rates.

According to the details available on the Indian Oil’s website, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1,736.5 in the national capital. In Kolkata, it crossed the ₹1,800 mark and will now be available at ₹1,805.50.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household at subsidised or below-market rates. Any quantity over this had to be bought at market price or non-subsidised rates.

However, monthly price increases have eliminated the subsidy. These monthly increases led to the elimination of subsidies by May 2020.

Barring a few far-flung areas, which get a small portion of freight subsidy, the price of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG in major cities is almost at par.

The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. The retail selling price of domestic gas was ₹410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014

