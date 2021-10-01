Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Commercial LPG cylinders get costlier from today. Check updated price

Commercial LPG cylinders get costlier from today. Check updated price

The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years.
1 min read . 10:49 AM IST Livemint

  • The price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will now costs 1,736.5 in the national capital.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) today hiked the price of commercial LPG cylinders by 43.5. 

“Petroleum companies increase price of commercial LPG cylinders by 43. Price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi now 1736.50. On Sept 1st, price of commercial LPG cylinder was increased by 75," as reported by news agency ANI. However,  there is no change in domestic LPG cylinder rates.

According to the details available on the Indian Oil’s website, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost 1,736.5 in the national capital. In Kolkata, it crossed the 1,800 mark and will now be available at 1,805.50.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household at subsidised or below-market rates. Any quantity over this had to be bought at market price or non-subsidised rates.

However, monthly price increases have eliminated the subsidy. These monthly increases led to the elimination of subsidies by May 2020.

Barring a few far-flung areas, which get a small portion of freight subsidy, the price of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG in major cities is almost at par.

The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. The retail selling price of domestic gas was 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014

 

