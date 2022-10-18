Compressed bio gas is need of the hour: Puri

Puri said that the plant is inaugurated a day after announcement of pivotal schemes and benefits for the farming community by Prime Minister Modi. “Yesterday, PM released the 12th instalment of the PM-KISAN direct benefit transfer scheme. Rs. 16,000 crores were instantly transferred into farmer-beneficiaries accounts. More than 12 lakh farmer beneficiaries have been covered under the PM-KISAN scheme. He also inaugurated 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK), which will not only be sales centres for fertilizer but a mechanism for establishing a deep bond with the farmers of the country. He had also launched the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana - One Nation One Fertiliser, a scheme for ensuring affordable quality fertiliser under the ‘Bharat brand to the farmers."