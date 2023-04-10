Concessional finance, rationalized environment clearances for pumped storage projects

The ministry has also mandated that developers will have to start construction work within a period of two years from the date of allotment of the project, failing which allotment of the project site shall be cancelled by the state. However, relaxation of one year may be granted to those projects where delay in start of construction is attributable to pending environment clearance and forest clearance, provided that the applications are submitted to concerned authorities within timelines agreed at the time of award of the project.