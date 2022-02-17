Concessional green power, manufacturing zones among raft of incentives under India’s Green Hydrogen Policy

NEW DELHI : Concessional green electricity, inter-state transmission charges waiver, land in renewable energy parks and manufacturing zones for promoting green hydrogen and green ammonia are among the highlights of India’s new 'Green Hydrogen Policy’ notified on Thursday.

The government has set up a 5 million tonne (mt) green hydrogen target by 2030 for the new age fuel that can help bolster India's geopolitical heft and be a game changer for the country's energy security. This comes in the backdrop of global flash-points such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. India imports 85% of its oil and 53% of gas requirements.

The other major features of the marquee policy include allowing banking of unconsumed renewable power with an electricity distribution company (discom) up to 30 days, and setting up bunkers near ports for storage of green ammonia for exports.

“Green Hydrogen / Green Ammonia shall be defined as Hydrogen /Ammonia produced by way of electrolysis of water using Renewable Energy; including Renewable Energy which has been banked and the Hydrogen/Ammonia produced from biomass," the notification issued by union power ministry said.

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer that may be powered by electricity from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. India's playbook involves leveraging the country’s landmass and low solar and wind tariffs to produce low-cost green hydrogen and ammonia for exports.

Mint reported on 10 June about open access facilitation for renewable energy, green hydrogen exports and setting up integrated hydrogen hubs being focus areas of the proposed National Hydrogen Energy Mission. The government wants to encourage exports to Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Indian firms, including Reliance Industries Ltd, Adani Group, Greenko and Acme Solar Holdings Ltd, have announced their green hydrogen plans.

“Green Hydrogen/Green Ammonia plants will be granted Open Access for sourcing of Renewable Energy within 15 days of receipt of application complete in all respects," the notification said.

Open access allows large users of power, typically those who consume more than 1 MW, to buy power from the open market instead of depending on an expensive grid. However, this has not taken off yet as state governments have increased standard charges on open access renewable energy projects.

Government would also mandate usage of green hydrogen and green ammonia under the upcoming policy in a phased manner, power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said on Wednesday. The government plans to implement the Green Hydrogen Consumption Obligation (GHCO) in fertilizer production and petroleum refining, similar to what was done with renewable purchase obligations (RPO) as reported by Mint earlier.

“There is an increased consensus around the world that concerted steps need to be taken to reduce global warming to levels less than 2° C and if possible, to cap it at 1.5° C higher than pre-industrial levels. Various countries have pledged their Nationally Determined Contributions in order to ensure energy transition and reduce emissions. Most large economies including India have committed to net zero targets," the notification said.

This comes at a time when climate action has taken centre-stage in India's public policy discourse as was articulated by the union budget presented earlier this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed at COP26 summit, Glasgow last year for India to become carbon neutral by 2070.

“Transition to Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia is one of the major requirements for reduction of emissions, especially in the hard to abate sectors. Government of India have had under consideration a number of policy measures in order to facilitate the transition from fossil fuel / fossil fuel based feed stocks to Green Hydrogen / Green Ammonia both as energy carriers and as chemical feed stock for different sectors," the notification added.

Also, green energy consumed for production of this emission free fuel will be treated as renewable purchase obligations (RPO) and electricity consumed beyond RPO obligation will count towards compliance of those discoms in whose area such projects are located. RPOs require electricity distribution companies to buy a fixed amount of renewable energy to cut reliance on fossil fuels.

India’s total hydrogen demand is expected to touch 11.7 million metric tonnes (mmt) by 2029-30 from the current 6.7 mmt. Around 54% or 3.6 mmt of India’s annual hydrogen consumption of 6.7 mmt is utilized in petroleum refining and the rest in fertilizer production. This is, however, ‘grey’ hydrogen produced from fossil fuels such as natural gas or naphtha.

“The implementation of this policy will provide clean fuel to the common people of the country. This will reduce dependence on fossil fuel and also reduce crude oil imports. The objective also is for our country to emerge as an export Hub for Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia," union power ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“The policy promotes Renewable Energy (RE) generation as RE will be the basic ingredient in making green hydrogen. This in turn will help in meeting the international commitments for clean energy," the statement added.

“The major application of Green Hydrogen in industrial processes will be seen in metal and steel industries. These are hard to abate sectors because the technology process is baked into the industry over the life of the assets," Davinder Sandhu, co-founder and chairman, Primus Partners said in a report.

“Indian researchers are already working on various possibilities of lowering electrolyser costs, and the final announcements in addressing this aspect will be crucial," Sandhu added.

Experts say government in future may green hydrogen sage.

“No demand side (refineries and fertiliser was anticipated) mandates yet, although from yesterday's media reports it appears that in future it may still be on the cards if Cabinet approves," said Anish De, national head, energy, natural resources and chemicals, KPMG in India in a statement.

