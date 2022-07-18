Consumers can just say ‘no’ to high gas prices
- Commuters today have far more options to curb fuel usage than they did decades ago. They hold the key to alleviating the world’s fuel-shortage problem.
One of things that makes high gasoline prices so difficult for families is that, unlike something like a TV that has shot up in price, they have no option but to pay.
But with the increased ability to work from home the pandemic has brought on, that isn’t as true as it was in the past. Indeed, although the evidence is preliminary, it looks as if many Americans might have responded to the jump in gasoline prices by reducing trips to work. It is a development that could have far-reaching repercussions that softens price volatility, pushing people’s gasoline bills lower than they otherwise would have been while putting a future cap on oil producers’ and refiners’ sky-high margins.
Most Americans drive to work, and the expense adds up: Commuting-fuel use accounts for around 30% of gasoline consumption, according to a report from Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas economist Garrett Golding. Moreover, while people have always had some flexibility when it comes to their commutes—they can start carpooling or learn the local bus route—in the short run the options are limited. That is a big reason gasoline is considered relatively price inelastic versus many other items: When prices go up, demand goes down only so much.
But many workers’ newfound ability to work from home at least some of the time changes the equation. When pump prices seem onerous, somebody who has been driving in to work three days a week could decide to go in for just two days, for example. That might be happening. A Census survey conducted over the 13 days ended April 11, when regular gasoline averaged about $4.13 a gallon, showed an estimated 67.3 million people worked from home at least once a week. In a survey conducted over the 13 days ended June 13, when a gallon averaged $4.94, the estimated number of people working from home at least once rose to 69.7 million.
Over the four weeks ended July 8, implied motor-gasoline demand averaged 8.7 million barrels a day, down 8% from the same period last year, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Three months earlier, implied gasoline demand had been just 2.3% below year-earlier levels.
Finally, it looks as if people are driving less. Data from the California Department of Transportation show the total number of miles traveled on California highways on weekday mornings in June, excluding truck traffic, was down 0.5% from a year earlier. That decline is particularly notable considering that, as of May, employment in California was 5.4% higher than in June of last year.
Of course it is difficult to pinpoint exactly how much of the commuting decline is due to more people getting sick from Covid-19 versus those who are experiencing sticker shock from fuel prices. The latest variant—BA.5—is highly contagious, and more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases are being reported each day. The actual number could be much higher since many people test at home. Data from Kastle Systems shows that office occupancy has recovered in fits and starts since the nadir seen in April 2020, with large dips corresponding to waves of Covid-19.
Nevertheless, Christopher Knittel, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology economist who has conducted research on consumer responses to gasoline-price changes, thinks the option to work from home has probably led to more price elasticity. That should reduce price volatility and, all else being equal, make prices lower as well.
“It’s not much consolation for people paying $5 now, but what it tells us is the price spike would have been even higher," he says.
At the same time, consumers generally seem to have become more sensitive to gasoline prices, says energy economist Philip Verleger. He calculates that before 2000, spending on motor fuels as a share of total consumer spending almost doubled when gasoline prices doubled. In recent years, that effect has been halved such that a doubling of gasoline prices would yield just a 50% increase in motor-fuels spending. For oil producers and refiners, more price-sensitive consumers could affect their investment plans. Many are already baking in a lot of caution.
The oil market historically had both inelastic supply and demand. In much the way fracking was the technological revolution that made it possible for oil supply to be more elastic, the adoption of hybrid work today could radically change the equation for demand.
