Consumers can just say ‘no’ to high gas prices

But many workers’ newfound ability to work from home at least some of the time changes the equation. When pump prices seem onerous, somebody who has been driving in to work three days a week could decide to go in for just two days, for example. That might be happening. A Census survey conducted over the 13 days ended April 11, when regular gasoline averaged about $4.13 a gallon, showed an estimated 67.3 million people worked from home at least once a week. In a survey conducted over the 13 days ended June 13, when a gallon averaged $4.94, the estimated number of people working from home at least once rose to 69.7 million.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}