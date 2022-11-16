Continuum sale gathers pace; three suitors sign NDAs3 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 01:31 AM IST
- BP’s interest comes after large rivals established a significant presence in India’s green energy space
NEW DELHI : Global oil major BP Plc, Norway’s state-run electricity firm Statkraft, and New York-based I Squared Capital are in the fray to buy Continuum Green Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd, two people aware of the development said. The companies have also signed non-disclosure agreements (NDA) for the transaction, which may rank among the largest clean energy transactions in India.