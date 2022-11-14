COP27: EIB Global, AllianzGI announce $100 mn funding for renewable energy projects

“Emerging markets are where the money for climate adaptation and mitigation is needed most and where it will have a much more immediate impact than in developed countries. I am proud that our EMCAF investments are now gaining traction on the ground in emerging markets – not just helping to fight climate change, but to support healthy economic growth in this region. We are grateful that EIB leveraged this investment, and we are keen to deploy more like these quickly in other countries as well," said Tobias Pross, CEO of AllianzGI.