Covid-19 impact: Oil refiners stare at 25,000 crore inventory loss

MUMBAI: It's double whammy for oil refiners amid the covid-19 pandemic as they stare at an inventory loss of over ₹25,000 crore in the March quarter due to a slump in crude oil prices, and a likely fall in gross refining margins in the June quarter, said Crisil Ratings in a note.

Crude prices nosedived from an average $55 per barrel in February to $33 in March and closed at around $20 per barrel at the end of March as demand slumped because of the pandemic.

On April 12, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries managed to strike a deal for a record production cut of 9.7 million barrel per day. Yet crude prices have tanked because the pandemic dragged down demand across the globe.

“Inventory losses would be more for refineries located away from the coast because they have to stock crude oil for longer periods. That means refiners will have to borrow more working capital to fund the crude oil purchased earlier," said Sachin Gupta, senior director, Crisil Ratings.

India has a total refining capacity of 250 million metric tonne per annum and refiners keep an inventory of 20-50 days of crude on average to avoid disruption in operations.The rapid fall in crude oil prices would mean inventory loss of $10-20 per barrel. The final figure of inventory loss will be estimated based on the price prevailing on March 31. The loss would be offset once crude oil prices rebound, but the process would take time given that the slump in global demand is expected to prolong.

Besides inventory losses, operating performance of refiners is expected to remain weak in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to lower volumes and fall in gross refining margins or GRMs.

With demand culled further because of the extension of nationwide lockdown up to May 3, refineries are staring at halving of utilization during the April-June quarter. Refineries that replenished their products inventory are looking at significant curtailment of operations. "Our base-case assumes the lock down lasting for up to 1.5 months, with another 1 to 1.5 months required to resume and stabilize operations," said Crisil.

Additionally, refining margins on high-yield products such as aviation turbine fuel, motor spirit and high speed diesel have plummeted and are expected to remain weak in the near term. That will affect operating metrics of refiners.

However, oil marketing companies would fare better than standalone refiners because of higher marketing margins for some products. For example, retail prices of petrol haven’t fallen in tandem with crude oil prices, which implies higher marketing margins.

“Lower throughput and lower margins resulting from suppressed demand outlook will hurt the credit metrics of oil refiners. Though strong government/parent support will lend a shoulder, and continue to support the overall credit profiles of refiners," said Nitesh Jain, director, Crisil Ratings.

