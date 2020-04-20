With billions now confined between their walls and lost in their devices, the Wuhan originated covid-19 crisis reminds us of electricity’s irreplaceable role in modern lifestyle. The maximum daily load of electricity was 162 GW on March 22nd. This load dropped by 41 GW to 121 GW by March 31 after the announcement of the much needed lockdown in India. As a result, discoms, who were already affected by payment delays before the pandemic hit, have expressed their inability to pay generation companies. While the share of fossil-based dispatch has gone down substantially, renewable power, being priority dispatch, has largely maintained its supply.

Discoms have accumulated dues of about ₹87,000 crores. The Union ministries have proactively outlined clear directions of Force Majeure during the lockdown. However, it must be noted that power is a state subject. If there are differences in adaptation of these guidelines at the state level, it may lead to contractual disputes.

The spirit of Indian entrepreneurs along with proactive government policies has driven the growth of the energy sector in recent years. Despite the uncertainty caused by the covid-19 lockdown, state-owned NHPC Ltd auctioned 2 gigawatts of solar projects at tariffs ( ₹2.552) below the 2019 average. The auction was reportedly (BloombergNEF) oversubscribed and saw strong competition during the price bidding. Hence, developers have taken an optimistic view of India’s ability in management of this crisis. This optimism has to be valued and vindicated.

Given the impact of covid-19 on the economy, it is expected that the energy sector may see disputes through project commissioning differences, payment delays, bankruptcies, forecasting accuracy challenges and curtailment of power purchased through long-term PPAs. The energy sector is built on a structured framework which relies on predictable demand and supply. Covid-19 has brought in bucketloads of uncertainty, risking the already litigation heavy sector prepare for a legal blowout with skyrocketing court cases. We need to pre-emptively prepare for such risks which may hinder operation and growth in the energy sector.

It is essential to bolster trust in the ability of the country's governance modules to deal with anticipated challenges. The Economic Survey 2019-20 brings forth the concept of “trust as a public good that gets enhanced with greater use". A significant augmentation of this trust would involve access to institutions and mechanisms that facilitate the quick, affordable and accessible resolution of disputes which may arise in the energy sector.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission(CERC) tries to resolve a lot of disputes under six months. However their rulings are often referred to the appellate tribunal and subsequently to the Supreme court, making dispute resolution a cumbersome and long relay play. As per the latest estimates, the pending case numbers in the judiciary are at 60,469 for the Supreme Court, 46 lakh for the high courts and 3.2 crores for the District Courts. According to World Bank estimates it would take 1,445 days for a company to resolve a commercial dispute through a local first-instance court, almost three times the average time in OECD high-income economies. Furthermore, State utilities, which are some of the most commonly litigated entities, often do not have resources to deploy during lengthy and repetitive court trials.

An alternative out of court dispute resolution mechanism which must be proactively considered for the energy sector is Arbitration. When a dispute is referred to an institutional arbitrator, deliberations for its resolution are curated by legal and sectoral experts. Subsequently an “Arbitral Award" is issued which potentially resolves the dispute. High-quality arbitration institutions with personnel capacity, operational excellence and a framework to handle complex sectoral disputes are an attractive prospect for investors, developers and utilities alike so as to build trust in the energy economy even in times of uncertainty.

“Sophisticated dispute resolution mechanisms, such as arbitration, have the potential to save valuable resources and time for the industry and utilities alike. It would make India an attractive investment destination, as foreign and domestic investors find it challenging to navigate the overburdened Indian judiciary" says Mr. Deepak Gupta, Vice President, Renew Power, which counts Abu Dhabi Investment Group , Goldman Sachs, Asian Development Bank and Global Environment Fund among it’s investors.

Arbitration has various advantages facilitated by recent amendments to the Arbitration and Reconciliation Act. First and foremost, there is a fixed timeline cap of 18 months, within which the arbitration body must give its award. Considering the operational nature of the energy sector, Power Ministry’s model PPA format might incorporate an institutional arbitration clause with an aggressive timeline such as 3 months.

Secondly, there is also an element of certainty and finality with arbitral awards. As per section 34 of the act, a final award may be challenged in the court system only on certain conditions, within 3 months which could be extended maximally by another 30 days. After this time period, the award must be enforced. Thirdly, disputes in this sector arise from many technical issues that need the gaze of a subject expert.

Institutional arbitration provides an opportunity for appointing such experts. Subject experts, overseeing the resolution of the dispute substantially raises the legitimacy of the arbitral awards. Finally, there is the possibility of incorporating best practices in arbitration such as ‘scrutiny of awards’ before the final order. Scrutiny ensures that arbitral awards are of the highest possible standards and thus less susceptible to annulment in the court system.

"Quick resolution (around 3 months) of disputes through institutions with specialized support systems and a single-minded focus of delivering highly scrutinized rulings will be a dream for international investors. It is within the realm of possibility in India.", quips Suman Kumar, Vice President, National Solar Energy Federation of India, which closely works with India’s largest private investors. It is well known that domestic disputes detract international investment as well.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister has laid out an ambitious target of achieving 450 GW of renewable power capacity by 2030. There is a potential appetite for an 533 billion $ worth investment for renewable power generation targets and almost 1 trillion $ worth investment for the entire power sector by 2035. This investment value has its importance in facilitating business, creating quality infrastructure and also will enable human development. The possibility of mounting litigation on an overburdened judiciary shouldn’t hijack this potential. In these times, an ally of the energy sector would be a robust institutional arbitration framework that has the potential to deliver timely, consistent and amicable dispute resolution in the energy sector.

Kowtham Raj VS & Satwik Mishra are team members of Energy and Governnance divisions of NITI Aayog respectively

The views expressed are strictly personal and do not reflect the positions of affiliations of the authors