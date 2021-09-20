Covid forces Indian refiners to mull configuration tweaks

“How to produce less diesel and more petrol is a challenge staring at us right now. Indian refineries were constructed and designed to produce 45-50% of diesel. Also, demand for LPG is increasing. So, with the changed consumption pattern where petrol and LPG are being preferred, we will have to change our refinery configuration to produce (more of) lighter distillates," said a senior official at an oil marketing company and one of the three people cited above. Oil secretary Tarun Kapoor said on 14 September that the demand and requirement of the economy for petrochemicals will witness a major shift, for which Indian refineries’ configurations will have to be different and new refineries will have to function.