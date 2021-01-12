Covid-19, cold has cooking fuel outpacing petrol in India

India has been encouraging wider adoption of LPG to replace the more polluting coal and firewood in a bid to clean up one of the world’s most toxic air. The nation imports most of its LPG supplies and the boost in demand last year led to greater tanker congestion off its ports. Ships waited about 5.5 days on average to unload in 2020 -- peaking at 11 days in July -- compared with 4.6 days in 2019, according to data intelligence firm Kpler.