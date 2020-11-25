CPPIB and ADIA now eye India’ smart meter business

While making a case for the need for smart meters in India, IntelliSmart in a statement to Mint said, “At the stated level of AT&C losses and sales projections estimated by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) in its 19th Electric Power Survey (EPS) report, commercial losses without installation of smart meters in next 10 years shall rise from an annual loss of ₹51,253 lakh crore in FY 2019 to Rs. 1,17,272 lakh crore in FY 2032. While the cumulative total losses in the Distribution sector are estimated to be about INR 20 lakh crore by FY 2032, about INR 11 lakh crore would be only on account of billing and collection inefficiencies which can be mitigated by having a robust and large Smart Metering programme in the country."