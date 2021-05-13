CPPIB and SoftBank’s SB Energy deal called off

A CPPIB spokesperson in an emailed response said, “We continue to look for opportunities for new investments in India, including in the renewables sector, as part of our Sustainable Energy Group strategy. Since the start of 2021, we have announced an increased commitment in toll roads via IndInfravit, a new JV with RMZ in real estate and a private equity co-investment in animal health. CPP Investments is a major investor in India with C$12 billion invested to date and the country is core to our global, long-term investment strategy."