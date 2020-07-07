CPPIB, others in talks to buy SBG Cleantech

Bank of America (BofA) and Barclays have been hired to run the stake sale process by SoftBank, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. The investment bankers will also help SBG Cleantech, a joint venture between SoftBank and Bharti Enterprises, to raise around $500 million through a sale of dollar bonds. Talks with CPPIB are at an advanced stage. SoftBank holds an 80% stake in SBG Cleantech.