‘Crazy’ bets on $200 oil invade the options market

An average of around 167,000 WTI options have changed hands daily in October, the most since March 2020, according to CME Group data. The $100 call, a bullish contract that confers the right to buy oil contracts, is the most widely held option in the WTI energy markets now, according to QuikStrike. Traders said that was unusual because of how far “out of the money," or above the current trading level, it is.

