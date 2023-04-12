Credit profile of CGD companies to improve post new price norms: report4 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 08:34 PM IST
- Ind-Ra expects the credit profile in the downstream segment to remain stable in FY24 on account likely sound refining margins
NEW DELHI : Credit profile of city gas distribution (CGD) companies is likely to improve going ahead with the new price norms and anticipated further policy changes, said a report by India Ratings and Research.
