Credit profile of oil companies to remain strong as demand rebounds: Moody's

MUMBAI: A rebound in fuel demand and gradual recovery in refining margins will drive earnings improvement for oil marketing companies over the next 12-18 months, according to Moody's Investors Service.

Rising fuel demand will also increase refinery throughput. The combination of better demand and improving fuel cracks will support an improvement in Asian refining margins from current levels, said the credit rating agency, adding that earnings stability of marketing operations will help offset low refining margins.

India's fuel retailing industry has an oligopolistic structure where three oil marketing companies-- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL)--together control 90% of the retailing network in the country.

At the same time, all three are ultimately owned by the government, which ensures a stable industry environment without any severe competition.

Stable earnings from the marketing operations have helped offset refinery segment's weak performance over the last 12-18 months, such that the impact on Indian refining companies' overall earnings has been limited.

The marketing business will remain a substantial earnings contributor for the companies because of their large-scale retailing network and entrenched market positions.

While refiners' capital spending will remain high on strong demand for petroleum products and government efforts to boost investment spending to support economic growth, dividends will remain similar to historical levels, in line with Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) guidelines, said Moody's.

