Cross border electricity trade through power exchange begins

“India is centrally placed in South Asia region and shares boundaries with several countries in the region. Due to its unique location as well as sound electricity infrastructure, we must lead in energy cooperation and development of market in the South Asia, regional transmission infrastructure development as well as facilitate efficient utilization of the energy resources for the cross-border entities. Nepal is the first country to avail the benefit of buying day ahead power from power exchange through NVVN," said Mohit Bhargava, chief executive officer, NVVN and executive director, responsible for renewable energy at state run NTPC Ltd in the statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}