What runaway crude prices mean for the Indian economy

Crude oil price has recovered from the lows seen last April and has been climbing steadily in recent months. Since the beginning of this fiscal year, the monthly average of the Indian basket of crude—the average of Oman, Dubai, and Brent crude—has appreciated by $19 a barrel till October, and analysts have predicted it to touch $110 in 2022, that is, a further 30% appreciation. This could have an impact on cost of living, consumption, and economic growth. But the silver lining is that unlike a decade ago, consumers are more used to daily revision of retail auto fuel price and the Centre has a strategic reserve of crude oil.