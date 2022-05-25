Crude oil production drops even as prices remain elevated

NEW DELHI :India’s crude oil production fell 0.95% from 2.49 million tonnes in April 2021 to 2.46 million tonnes in April 2022 on the back of “less than planned contribution from workover wells, drilling wells and old wells", according to the ministry of petroleum and natural gas. However, the production in April this year was 3.47% higher than the target of 2.38 million tonne, the ministry said on Tuesday. The target for FY23 is 30.22 million tonnes.

