Crude prices decline as traders book profit after prices surge

“Both Brent and WTI crude were outperformers last week, rallying by 12% and 17%, respectively, marking the biggest weekly gains since March. OPEC+ announced output cut of 2 million barrels per day. Their biggest supply cut since 2020, combined with Russia’s threats to massively curb production, supported prices. Selling in the US dollar from higher levels also supported the bull case," said Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities. “However, renewed dollar strength might limit the gains in oil prices," he said.