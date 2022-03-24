Crude prices volatile; Brent above $120/barrel

The retail prices are expected to rise further given the significant surge in oil prices of late. A report by Kotak Institutional Equities said that OMCs will have to raise diesel prices by ₹13.1-24.9 per litre and ₹10.6-22.3 a litre on petrol at an underlying crude price of $100-120 per bbl.

