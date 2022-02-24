Crude rally amid curbs on Russia to stoke inflation

Russia is not among the biggest sources of oil and gas for India, the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer. However, prevailing high oil prices will keep the CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation trending higher for longer unless the government sharply cuts excise duties on petrol and diesel to contain fuel inflation. Also, since the European Union is the biggest market for India’s exports, supply disruptions to the EU from Russia are likely to generate greater demand for alternative steel and engineering goods supplying destinations such as India.