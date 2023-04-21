CSIR, Oil India sign MoU to collaborate on energy research and technology

New Delhi: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has signed an umbrella Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil India Ltd (OIL) to form a technological partnership in select areas across the energy value chain. N Kalaiselvi, director general of CSIR and secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), and Ranjit Rath, CMD of OIL, signed the agreement.

The MoU establishes a formal framework for collaboration between OIL and CSIR Labs, aiming to facilitate research in advanced technologies for energy security, according to a statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology.

The partnership will focus on research areas such as hydrocarbon exploration; upstream and downstream operations; new and renewable energy; batteries and storage systems; green and renewable hydrogen; environmental pollution reduction and bioremediation; waste treatment, including oil separation and recovery from wastewater and waste sludge; corrosion inspection and anti-corrosion coating; lithium and rare earth element extraction from oilfield water; stranded natural gas conversion to fuel molecules; and decarbonization and net zero targets.

Ranjit Rath, CMD of OIL, highlighted OIL’s long-standing association with CSIR labs, such as the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), noting that the MoU would pave the way for collaboration with all CSIR labs. He added that the partnership would play a catalytic role in achieving OIL’s technology adoption goals across the energy value chain and providing value to stakeholders.

N Kalaiselvi, DG of CSIR, emphasized the mutual benefits of the collaboration and its potential long-term advantages for India and its citizens. Both organizations have agreed to work toward capacity building through training and skill development. OIL will also consider providing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding support to achieve sustainable development goals, support rural development, and contribute to government missions and initiatives.