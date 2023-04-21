Home / Industry / Energy /  CSIR, Oil India sign MoU to collaborate on energy research and technology
Back

CSIR, Oil India sign MoU to collaborate on energy research and technology

 1 min read Saurav Anand 21 Apr 2023, 05:05 PM IST

The MoU establishes a formal framework for collaboration between OIL and CSIR Labs, aiming to facilitate research in advanced technologies for energy security

N Kalaiselvi, director general of CSIR and secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), and Ranjit Rath, CMD of OIL, signed the MoU. (Photo: PIB)Premium
N Kalaiselvi, director general of CSIR and secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), and Ranjit Rath, CMD of OIL, signed the MoU. (Photo: PIB)

New Delhi: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has signed an umbrella Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil India Ltd (OIL) to form a technological partnership in select areas across the energy value chain. N Kalaiselvi, director general of CSIR and secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), and Ranjit Rath, CMD of OIL, signed the agreement.

The MoU establishes a formal framework for collaboration between OIL and CSIR Labs, aiming to facilitate research in advanced technologies for energy security, according to a statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology.

The partnership will focus on research areas such as hydrocarbon exploration; upstream and downstream operations; new and renewable energy; batteries and storage systems; green and renewable hydrogen; environmental pollution reduction and bioremediation; waste treatment, including oil separation and recovery from wastewater and waste sludge; corrosion inspection and anti-corrosion coating; lithium and rare earth element extraction from oilfield water; stranded natural gas conversion to fuel molecules; and decarbonization and net zero targets.

Ranjit Rath, CMD of OIL, highlighted OIL’s long-standing association with CSIR labs, such as the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), noting that the MoU would pave the way for collaboration with all CSIR labs. He added that the partnership would play a catalytic role in achieving OIL’s technology adoption goals across the energy value chain and providing value to stakeholders.

N Kalaiselvi, DG of CSIR, emphasized the mutual benefits of the collaboration and its potential long-term advantages for India and its citizens. Both organizations have agreed to work toward capacity building through training and skill development. OIL will also consider providing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding support to achieve sustainable development goals, support rural development, and contribute to government missions and initiatives.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 05:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout