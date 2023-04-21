CSIR, Oil India sign MoU to collaborate on energy research and technology

CSIR, Oil India sign MoU to collaborate on energy research and technology1 min read 21 Apr 2023, 05:05 PM IST
The MoU establishes a formal framework for collaboration between OIL and CSIR Labs, aiming to facilitate research in advanced technologies for energy security
New Delhi: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has signed an umbrella Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil India Ltd (OIL) to form a technological partnership in select areas across the energy value chain. N Kalaiselvi, director general of CSIR and secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), and Ranjit Rath, CMD of OIL, signed the agreement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×