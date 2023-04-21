CSIR, Oil India sign MoU to collaborate on energy research and technology

Ranjit Rath, CMD of OIL, highlighted OIL’s long-standing association with CSIR labs, such as the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), noting that the MoU would pave the way for collaboration with all CSIR labs. He added that the partnership would play a catalytic role in achieving OIL’s technology adoption goals across the energy value chain and providing value to stakeholders.