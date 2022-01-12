CtrlS installs Asia’s largest Gas Insulated Substation in Mumbai

Data center and managed service provider, CtrlS has deployed Asia’s largest Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) in Mumbai, which is currently equipped with 300MW and can scale up to 700MW.

The GIS is backed by three different sources and diversified paths ensuring 100% availability of power at all times, thus powering the two million square feet CtrlS data centre campus spread across 10 data centres. The campus is currently under construction, of which four rated-4 data centres are operational.

Rated-4 data centers are the most cost intensive to build and operate, but are also the most robust. They are used for critical operations, since they are the most fault tolerant amongst the four data center classes.

With very limited sensitivity to environment, humidity and being highly corrosion resistant, seismic resistant, the GIS possesses an operating life of over 50 years, with no maintenance requirement for 25 years and protected against aggressive environmental conditions. This GIS facility will now help businesses collocate their high-density IT infrastructure combined with seamless scalability to address their growth requirements.

The GIS deployed by CtrlS is one of the first large-scale deployments in Asia, powered by three-line configuration (N+N+1). It has three source substations backed by two or more substations. The power is sourced from express feeds which have seamless 24/7 supply and which will never go down. CtrlS is equipped to deliver large capacities such as 100 MW of power to any customer in 15 to 18 months.

“Combined with its planned addition of 2 million green data centre footprint in Mumbai the company is now poised to address the needs of high-density racks. Through this investment, CtrlS has again placed sustainability and efficiency at the core of its operations to provide its customers with world-class green data centres in India," said Gopalakrishnan, Managing Director, GBCI, Southeast Asia and Middle East.

“Demonstrating its unparalleled commitment to sustainability, Ctrls Mumbai received its LEED Platinum certification under LEED v4 O+M in 2017 and has registered their second project within the same campus for LEED under LEED v4 BD+C in 2019," he further added.

With GIS technology, the clearance needed for phase to phase or phase to ground for all equipment is much less than that of an AIS or air insulated substation. The total space required for a GIS is roughly 10% of that needed for a conventional AIS facility.

“The deployment of 300 MW gas insulated substation scalable to 700 MW is our commitment to the industry as we continue to address the growing needs of hyperscalers, telcos, BFSI, healthcare, gaming, and new age companies," said Sridhar Pinnnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters.

