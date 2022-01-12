CtrlS installs Asia’s largest Gas Insulated Substation in Mumbai

The GIS deployed by CtrlS is one of the first large-scale deployments in Asia, powered by three-line configuration (N+N+1). It has three source substations backed by two or more substations. The power is sourced from express feeds which have seamless 24/7 supply and which will never go down. CtrlS is equipped to deliver large capacities such as 100 MW of power to any customer in 15 to 18 months.