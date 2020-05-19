Curbs are wind in sails for green firms

“In general, we have been seeing increased generation in the solar plants in north India over the past 2-3 years, especially during late winters. This year, the generation has further improved in the months of April and May due to lesser environmental pollution, owing to the lockdown. However, we must remember that these may be short-term variations and shall not be taken as the forecast for the project life," said Sanjeev Aggarwal, founder and managing director of Amplus, one of India’s largest rooftop solar power producers.