With an early onset of summer, the country is likely to face another power crisis as demand continues to surge while coal stock with power generation companies remains critical with several thermal plants having less than seven days of fuel stock.

A large number of the thermal power plants in India have critical levels of stock, showed data from the Central Electricity Authority. A total of 96 out of the 173 power plants have critical levels of coal inventory.

Coal stock is said to be at a critical level when power plants have less than 25% of normative 26 days coal stock with them. As of now, the majority of power plants with critical fuel position have less than 10% of stock. which can be used for power generation for less than three days.

The data also shows that the 155 power non-pithead plants, or those that are not near to coal mines, have 28% of actual stock compared to normative stock. Further, the 18 plants with coal mines nearby have 82% of the normative stock.

In total, the overall stock in the 173 plants stand at 23,524.5 thousand tonne, 35% of the normative stock of 66,720.4 thousand tonne, showed the data. However, discoms have adequate stock to need the near-term demand, said a discom executive who did not want to be named.

Temperatures are soaring and several states including Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, and Maharashtra are facing power outages.

“There is a problem of coal shortage as the growth in electricity demand has surpassed growth in coal production. The bigger issue, however, is that this lag has been created because of the shortage of railway rakes. This has to be addressed on a war footing so that the country does not face a power crisis every year," said Ashok Kumar Khurana, director general of the Association of Power Producers.

The coal crisis has been lingering for the last few years and would require a long-term solution, said former coal secretary Anil Swarup.

The country is facing a coal shortage of 9-10%, according to industry estimates. Most of this shortage is now proposed to be met through imports. Central generation utility NTPC and states such as Maharashtra have imported coal and other states are expected to follow suit. A demand of 180 GW of power is addressable by the power gencos in the country at current fuel supply levels, experts said. However, the power demand has already surged to around 198 GW and is expected to grow further.

In the national capital, peak power demand touched 5,460 MW on Monday, the highest ever in April’s first fortnight. Delhi’s peak power demand crossed 5,000 MW in April on April 8, after a gap of three years, clocking 5,036 MW. In 2021 and 2020, Delhi’s peak power demand had not crossed the 5K mark in April.

“We are looking at a hot and dark summer this year and if steps to address the problem are not taken now, the power crisis will only deepen putting both general and industrial consumers at peril," said an energy sector expert not willing to be named.

