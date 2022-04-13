Dark days ahead with low coal stock and high power demand

The country is facing a coal shortage of 9-10%, according to industry estimates. Most of this shortage is now proposed to be met through imports. Central generation utility NTPC and states such as Maharashtra have imported coal and other states are expected to follow suit. A demand of 180 GW of power is addressable by the power gencos in the country at current fuel supply levels, experts said. However, the power demand has already surged to around 198 GW and is expected to grow further.