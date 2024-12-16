Data dive: Dark clouds hover over India’s solar story

According to the US agency, SECI signed a deal to buy power from the Adani Group but found it difficult to get states to buy that power. This is where the Adani Group, which has denied the allegations, was supposed to have come in. The controversy also highlighted contradictions in the Indian solar sector. The installed capacity of solar power has soared from 2.6 gigawatts (GW) in 2014 to 92 GW in October 2024. Solar now accounts for 20% of all power capacity in India, from barely 1% a decade ago.