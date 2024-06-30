Delhi petrol pumps defer strike after minister’s assurance on PUCC fee

Petrol pump associations across the national capital had threatened to shut down Pollution Under Control Certification centres from Monday

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO2) after which they are given PUC certificates.
New Delhi:The Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification centres will continue to operate on Monday across the national capital with petrol pump owners deferring their strike after assurance from the transport minister that their demand for fee hike was being looked into.

Petrol pump associations across the national capital had threatened to shut down PUCC centres from Monday.

According to officials, talks were held with petrol pump owners and they were assured that their demands will be looked into. The PUCC fees was last hiked in 2011.

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO2) after which they are given PUC certificates.

The fee for checking pollution in case of petrol and CNG-driven two and three-wheelers is 60. It is 80 for four-wheelers (petrol) and 100 for diesel-run four-wheelers.

