Delhi records peak power demand of 5,985 MW, season's highest yet

Delhi on Wednesday night clocked a peak power demand of 5,985 MW, the highest in the season so far, said BSES. The rise in electricity demand was probably because of the high temperatures in the national capital, the officials said.

"Last night at 11:12 pm, Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 5985 MW, the season’s highest. It crossed the season’s previous high of 5899 MW recorded on June 16, 2020,' said BSES.

On Wednesday, the temperature in most places in Delhi was recorded above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark.

Moreover, on Thursday, the national capital sweltered under the stifling heat with the mercury crossing the 46 degrees Celsius-mark in some parts, said Indian Meteorological Department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 42.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

At 46.4 degrees Celsius, the weather stations at Ayanagar recorded the maximum temperature in the city.

Apart from long term power purchase agreements, BSES has made a banking arrangement for up to 800 MW during summers, said a spokesperson of the discom.

Delhi's peak power demand was 7,409 MW last year. It is expected to surpass 7500 MW this year, he said

pipping the season's previous high of 5,899 MW recorded on June 16, the officials said, adding that the peak demand was 5,925 MW at 3.34 pm on Thursday.

BSES distribution companies (discoms) BRPL and BYPL successfully met peak power demands of 2,720 MW and 1,341 MW in their respective areas.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) met a peak power demand of 1,713 MW, said a TPDDL spokesperson.

"Soaring temperature is the main reason behind the spurt in demand. We expect peak demand to touch 1,930 MW in the coming days, and TPDDL has made adequate arrangements of up to 2,500 MW of power to successfully meet the summer demand," he told PTI.

Apart from long term power purchase agreements, BSES has made a banking arrangement for up to 800 MW during summers, said a spokesperson of the discom.

Delhi's peak power demand was 7,409 MW last year. It is expected to surpass 7500 MW this year, he said.

With inputs from PTI





