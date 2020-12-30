Delhi’s clean power goal has a problem: Idled fossil fuel plants

Tata Power Delhi, a unit of Tata Power Co. Ltd., has long-term contracts for nearly 2.4 gigawatts of electricity, 20% more than it needs even at peak periods in scorching summer months. The take-or-pay nature of the deals means the utility spends most of the year paying fixed rates for electricity it never uses. It paid 17.7 billion rupees ($241 million) in fixed charges in the previous fiscal year to thermal power plants burning coal and natural gas, about half of which was idled generation capacity.