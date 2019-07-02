Delhi’s power demand touches record 7,409 MW on Tuesday

New Delhi: Delhi’s electricity demand touched an all-time high of 7,409 megawatt (MW) on Tuesday, beating the previous record of 7,241 MW reached on Monday afternoon. This record power demand from the national capital comes in the backdrop of north-west India continuing to reel under a searing heatwave.

With the mercury soaring in the national capital, the cooling load is the main reason behind the increase in Delhi’s power consumption and accounts for half of Delhi's electricity demand in summers.

Electricity is supplied to Delhi consumers by Anil Ambani-controlled BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), Military Engineering Services (for Delhi Cantonment) and the New Delhi Municipal Council.

This is the highest peak power demand recorded in any Indian city as the region awaits the arrival of the southwest monsoon, which currently lies over east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, and is expected to advance into the north-western region around 3 July.