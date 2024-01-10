Delhi witnesses record winter power demand of 5611 MW

New Delhi: The national capital's peak power demand touched 5,611 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday, the highest ever for winter months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Data from the state load despatch centre showed that Delhi's peak power demand clocked 5,611 MW at 1108 am on Wednesday, higher than the previous record of 5,559 MW, registered on 5 January 2024.

On Wednesday, Delhi experienced a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius. This follows the city's coldest day of the month on Monday, when the night-time temperature fell to 5.3 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since 1 January 2024, the city’s peak power demand has increased by over 8% amid the winter chill.

Last year's winter peak was 5,526 MW on 6 January, but this year's demand is projected to exceed 5,700 MW. So far, daily demand has consistently been above 5,000 MW, except for January 2.

In the areas served by BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), peak demands reached 2,350 MW and 1,174 MW, respectively. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL) reported a peak of 1,753 MW on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To manage this spike, BSES has deployed artificial intelligence and machine learning-based statistical forecasting models, ensuring reliable supply. Over 2,000 MW of green power will support BSES's winter supply.

"This includes 840 MW of solar power from SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India), 540 MW of hydropower, 500 MW of wind power, 40 MW from waste-to-energy, and about 160 MW of roof-top solar power installed on roof-tops in south, west, east and central Delhi," a BSES spokesperson said.

BRPL plans to bank up to 290 MW with states like Himachal Pradesh and Goa, while BYPL may bank 150 MW with states like Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala, the spokesperson added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Tata Power DDL spokesperson said that the company successfully met the 1,753 MW demand without issues, and expects it to surpass 1,800 MW. Long-term power tie-ups and equipment reliability in low temperatures and foggy conditions have been ensured, with sufficient power available to meet peak demand effectively.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!