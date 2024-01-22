Delhi's peak power demand for winter hits new high at 5816 MW
Barring 2 January, the city's peak demand has consistently surpassed 5,000 MW every day this month so far.
New Delhi: The national capital’s peak power demand on Monday recorded an all-time high winter power demand, reaching 5,816 megawatts (MW) - the highest ever for the winter months, surpassing the previous record of 5,798 MW set on 19 January.
