Delhi's peak power demand for winter hits new high at 5816 MW

New Delhi: The national capital’s peak power demand on Monday recorded an all-time high winter power demand, reaching 5,816 megawatts (MW) - the highest ever for the winter months, surpassing the previous record of 5,798 MW set on 19 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Remarkably, this is the sixth instance in January when Delhi's power demand exceeded last year's peak winter demand of 5,526 MW, recorded on 6 January 2023. Barring 2 January, the city's peak demand has consistently surpassed 5,000 MW every day this month so far.

The surge in power demand comes on the back of a cold wave across northern India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 6.1 degrees Celsius, down from 4.8 degrees the previous day, as per the weather office said. The minimum temperature was a tad below normal, it added.

In the areas served by BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), peak demand reached 2,526 MW and 1,209 MW, respectively.

In a statement, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd said that it met its highest winter peak power demand of 1,826 MW on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A BSES spokesperson said BSES discoms are well-prepared to ensure reliable power supply for its nearly 5 million consumers during the winter months through long-term agreements from power plants and over 2,000 MW of green power.

"This includes, 840 MW of solar power from SECI, 540 MW of Hydro power, 500 MW of wind power, 40 MW from Waste-to Energy and 160 MW of roof-top solar power installed on roof-tops in South, West, East and Central Delhi," the spokesperson added.

BSES discoms, according to the spokesperson, also have plans to bank surplus power with other states that need additional power during the winter months. BRPL plans to bank up to 290 MW with states like Himachal Pradesh and Goa, while BYPL expects to bank 150 MW with states like Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala from whom it had taken the quantum during the summer months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!